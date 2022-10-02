Corning (NYSE:GLW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $29.12

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.12 and last traded at $29.16, with a volume of 132538 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLW. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.27.

Corning Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.44.

Insider Activity

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 3.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 46.5% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 12.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in Corning by 20,111.2% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 234,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after acquiring an additional 233,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Recommended Stories

