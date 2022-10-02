Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,091 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,464,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $432,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $716,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $26.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.18. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.39 and a 12 month high of $36.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 41.04%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on CTRA shares. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.87.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

