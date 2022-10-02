Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.9% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $87.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

