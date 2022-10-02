Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Stock Price Up 6%

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) rose 6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.35 and last traded at $52.95. Approximately 20,597 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,356,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.95.

DQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.37.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.30.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $8.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $1.72. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 45.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 27.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,147,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,753,000 after buying an additional 19,268 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 1,785.9% in the second quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,885,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,616,000 after buying an additional 1,785,900 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 7.5% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,006,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,571,000 after buying an additional 70,352 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 34.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 829,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,181,000 after buying an additional 212,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 511.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 709,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,601,000 after buying an additional 593,360 shares during the last quarter.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

