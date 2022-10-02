DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $317,000 Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 839.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 15,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 14,229 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 28,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $1,532,290.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,314,793.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,114 shares of company stock worth $20,787,583. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Stephens began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Capital One Financial began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.50.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $164.81 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $298.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.75 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

