DAVENPORT & Co LLC Invests $349,000 in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Separately, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $237.00 to $218.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.00.

Insider Activity

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

In other news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $216,567.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,946.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $294,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,555 shares in the company, valued at $19,437,475.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $216,567.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,946.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,753 shares of company stock worth $5,581,583 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $200.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $187.89 and a 12-month high of $249.70. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.77.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.32. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

