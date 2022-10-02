DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 107,173 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 97.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,516 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 107,173 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,541 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $13,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $473,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Illumina by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,901 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Illumina by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 136,507 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $51,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $190.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,179.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.09. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $428.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ILMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Illumina from $306.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. OTR Global downgraded Illumina to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Illumina from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Illumina from $350.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.60.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.