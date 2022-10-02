Dearborn Partners LLC Acquires 196 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG opened at $126.25 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $126.21 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.55. The firm has a market cap of $301.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PG. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $24,822,134.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,761 shares in the company, valued at $24,147,372.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

