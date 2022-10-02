Dearborn Partners LLC Buys 104 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 841 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NatWest Group plc boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 14,376 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 13,762 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,098 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,051 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,958 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $505.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $528.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $513.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.76.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $620.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.40.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

