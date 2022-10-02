Dearborn Partners LLC Buys 130 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $3,104,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 130,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 225,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,418,000 after purchasing an additional 37,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 14,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $143.67 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $101.88 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.34.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,129.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen raised their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.