Donald L. Hagan LLC Raises Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

Chevron Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $143.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.80 and a 200 day moving average of $159.34. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $101.88 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

