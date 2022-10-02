Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 134,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $16,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Eaton by 5.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Eaton by 6.3% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Eaton by 54.6% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eaton by 588.6% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.15.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $133.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.93. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.15%.

In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

