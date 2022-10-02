Ellevest Inc. Purchases Shares of 724 LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 724 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.6% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.8% during the first quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.8% during the first quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 33,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.
LKQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on LKQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on LKQ to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.75%.
In other news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $88,304.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at $830,235.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $88,304.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at $830,235.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 136,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,056.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.
