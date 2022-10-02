Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Bought by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 479,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,953 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Enovix were worth $4,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Enovix by 2.5% in the first quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,066,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,840,000 after acquiring an additional 170,248 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enovix by 1.2% in the first quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 3,582,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,129,000 after buying an additional 41,990 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enovix by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,059,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,654,000 after buying an additional 157,167 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enovix by 1.5% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,524,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,019,000 after buying an additional 37,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enovix by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,498,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,376,000 after buying an additional 18,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Enovix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Enovix from $19.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Enovix from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Enovix from $19.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.11.
Shares of Enovix stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. Enovix Co. has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $39.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.88.
Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enovix Co. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
