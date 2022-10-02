Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $59.26

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $59.26 and last traded at $59.40, with a volume of 1988939 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Evergy Stock Down 1.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.11 and its 200-day moving average is $67.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.48.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.51%.

Institutional Trading of Evergy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Evergy by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 574,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,431,000 after acquiring an additional 215,196 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $858,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

