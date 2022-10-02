Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Decreases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 288,767 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 25,125 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.3% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $43,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after buying an additional 2,446,529 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after buying an additional 3,591,440 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,279,217,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,269,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,347,921,000 after buying an additional 243,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,195,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,327,796,000 after buying an additional 964,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (down from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.62.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $121.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.46 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $302.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

About NVIDIA



NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

