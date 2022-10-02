Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,164 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,409,000 after buying an additional 33,521 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,093,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,607,000 after buying an additional 8,440 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,411,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,237,000 after buying an additional 534,300 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 805,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,844,000 after buying an additional 63,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LTS One Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $94,152,000. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $125.28 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $56.52 and a one year high of $169.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.62 and its 200 day moving average is $138.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 1.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.15. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

IRTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.27.

Insider Transactions at iRhythm Technologies

In other news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 1,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $134,927.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,335,417.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 1,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $134,927.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,335,417.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.93, for a total value of $155,552.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,091,628.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,866 shares of company stock valued at $2,077,218 over the last ninety days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About iRhythm Technologies

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

