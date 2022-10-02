Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $23.74 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 452,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 37,290 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 0.7% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $23,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $29,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 339.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 309.3% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE PFE opened at $43.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.06. The company has a market capitalization of $245.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.31%.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.