Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,440,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,548 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.5% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $208,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on XOM. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $87.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $105.57. The company has a market capitalization of $363.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

