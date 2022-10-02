Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 142,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 45,480 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 4.1% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 27,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 8,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 137,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,811,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $87.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $363.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.02. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.