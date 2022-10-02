Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the second quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 10,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.0% during the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 7,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moulton Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the first quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $87.31 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $105.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.00 and a 200 day moving average of $90.02. The firm has a market cap of $363.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

