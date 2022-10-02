Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Increased by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.8% in the second quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 137,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,787,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,440,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $208,978,000 after acquiring an additional 24,548 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.0% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 30,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 4,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of XOM opened at $87.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $363.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $105.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 38.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.