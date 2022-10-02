Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Reduced by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.5% in the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 51,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.3% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the first quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 14,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $87.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.02. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

