Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Suncoast Equity Management lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.4% in the second quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 1,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $733,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 327.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $493.00 to $546.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $546.40.

In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total value of $254,455.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,337.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FICO opened at $412.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $461.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $428.38. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $340.48 and a 52 week high of $531.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.22.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.36. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 67.14% and a net margin of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $348.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

