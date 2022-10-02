Falcon Wealth Planning Purchases New Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 998 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its position in Home Depot by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 46,396 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,725,000 after purchasing an additional 25,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 154,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,961 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $275.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $296.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $282.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

