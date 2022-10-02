Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stake Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,057 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $18,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Fastenal by 78.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ FAST opened at $46.04 on Friday. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.61.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 12th that allows the company to repurchase 8,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,532,592. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski acquired 1,058 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at $237,626.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness acquired 4,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,532,592. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,058 shares of company stock worth $289,435 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on FAST. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.