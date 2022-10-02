FCF Advisors LLC Sells 210 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

FCF Advisors LLC cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,124 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,962,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,030 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 33.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after buying an additional 5,527,427 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,615,166 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,167,253,000 after buying an additional 518,570 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 13.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,881,542,000 after buying an additional 1,500,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Visa by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,702,552 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,817,044,000 after acquiring an additional 225,605 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $177.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.40 and its 200-day moving average is $206.17. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.83 and a 1-year high of $236.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $335.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

