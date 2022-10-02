Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Position Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,658 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $15,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1,345.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $44.43 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.23 and a 1 year high of $53.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.39.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.