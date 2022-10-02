Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Major Shareholder Acquires $107,424.75 in Stock

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) major shareholder Edmond Safra bought 49,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $107,424.75. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,810,033 shares in the company, valued at $8,191,570.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edmond Safra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 13th, Edmond Safra bought 3,792 shares of Finance Of America Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $6,598.08.

On Monday, July 11th, Edmond Safra bought 73,162 shares of Finance Of America Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $126,570.26.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Edmond Safra acquired 100,000 shares of Finance Of America Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00.

Finance Of America Companies Stock Up 2.8 %

Finance Of America Companies stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.05. Finance Of America Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $5.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Finance Of America Companies ( NYSE:FOA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $141.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.24 million. Finance Of America Companies had a positive return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 33.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Finance Of America Companies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Finance Of America Companies from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Finance Of America Companies to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Finance Of America Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOA. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 9,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 7,573 shares during the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Finance Of America Companies

(Get Rating)

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal and capital management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.

See Also

