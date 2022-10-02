Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Major Shareholder Buys $170,223.30 in Stock

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) major shareholder Edmond Safra bought 87,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $170,223.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,072,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,941,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Edmond Safra also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 13th, Edmond Safra bought 3,792 shares of Finance Of America Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $6,598.08.
- On Monday, July 11th, Edmond Safra bought 73,162 shares of Finance Of America Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $126,570.26.
- On Wednesday, July 6th, Edmond Safra bought 100,000 shares of Finance Of America Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00.
Finance Of America Companies Stock Performance
Finance Of America Companies stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45. The company has a market capitalization of $92.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.05. Finance Of America Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $5.99.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Finance Of America Companies
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,476,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Finance Of America Companies by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 517,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 30,673 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Finance Of America Companies by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 377,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 284,622 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Finance Of America Companies by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 288,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 128,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 215,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Finance Of America Companies to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.
About Finance Of America Companies
Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal and capital management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.
Featured Stories
