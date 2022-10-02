Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Major Shareholder Edmond Safra Buys 70,373 Shares

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) major shareholder Edmond Safra bought 70,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $127,375.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,168,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,544,420.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edmond Safra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 13th, Edmond Safra purchased 3,792 shares of Finance Of America Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $6,598.08.

On Monday, July 11th, Edmond Safra bought 73,162 shares of Finance Of America Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $126,570.26.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Edmond Safra purchased 100,000 shares of Finance Of America Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00.

Finance Of America Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FOA opened at $1.48 on Friday. Finance Of America Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $92.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Finance Of America Companies ( NYSE:FOA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.26). Finance Of America Companies had a negative net margin of 33.91% and a positive return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $141.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Finance Of America Companies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Finance Of America Companies to $4.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Finance Of America Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 101.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 66.7% during the second quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 35.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Finance Of America Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal and capital management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.

