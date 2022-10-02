Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Major Shareholder Edmond Safra Purchases 71,924 Shares

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) major shareholder Edmond Safra acquired 71,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.02 per share, with a total value of $145,286.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,985,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,049,762.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edmond Safra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 13th, Edmond Safra bought 3,792 shares of Finance Of America Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $6,598.08.

On Monday, July 11th, Edmond Safra acquired 73,162 shares of Finance Of America Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $126,570.26.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Edmond Safra purchased 100,000 shares of Finance Of America Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00.

NYSE FOA opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45. Finance Of America Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $5.99. The company has a market cap of $92.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average is $2.05.

Finance Of America Companies ( NYSE:FOA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $141.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.24 million. Finance Of America Companies had a negative net margin of 33.91% and a positive return on equity of 9.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Finance Of America Companies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Finance Of America Companies to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 7,573 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 9,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Finance Of America Companies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 487,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 16,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal and capital management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.

