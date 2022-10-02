First American Trust FSB Acquires 1,964 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.8% of First American Trust FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 285,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.9% during the second quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 73,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,538 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% during the second quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 23,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $420,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $104.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $306.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $104.40 and a 1-year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

