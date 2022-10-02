First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $16,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIW. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in First Trust Water ETF by 107.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period.

Shares of FIW stock opened at $71.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.81. First Trust Water ETF has a 1-year low of $67.47 and a 1-year high of $95.97.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

