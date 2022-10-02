Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,987 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,501,475,000 after buying an additional 26,707,784 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $780,129,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,771,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $418,988,000 after purchasing an additional 436,777 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,015,262 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $389,189,000 after purchasing an additional 372,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.18.

NYSE F opened at $11.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.08. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.29.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

