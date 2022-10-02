Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Buys 553 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,513 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 2.4% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Coerente Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the second quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 72,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,178,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in Visa by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 111,669 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,987,000 after acquiring an additional 40,016 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,819 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,203,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

Insider Activity

Visa Trading Down 1.3 %

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $177.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.17. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.83 and a 1 year high of $236.96. The stock has a market cap of $335.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

