Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Acquires 68,396 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 606.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,396 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $5,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 14,331 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,113,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,018,000 after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 181,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 Stock Performance

NASDAQ RPD opened at $42.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.18. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $145.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $167.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.36 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

RPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Rapid7 from $129.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.77.

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.