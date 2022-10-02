Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Boosts Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 509,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,830 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter worth $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Under Armour by 46.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 49.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Stock Down 8.3 %

Under Armour stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.06. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $23.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02.

About Under Armour

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 2.99%.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

