Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Buys 75,110 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) by 268.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 103,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,110 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMWD. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Woodmark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in American Woodmark by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 313,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,413,000 after buying an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Finally, Western Standard LLC increased its position in American Woodmark by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 100,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after buying an additional 15,809 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Woodmark Stock Performance

AMWD opened at $43.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $728.95 million, a PE ratio of -56.96 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. American Woodmark Co. has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $76.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $542.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.10 million. American Woodmark had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. American Woodmark’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

AMWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on American Woodmark from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on American Woodmark in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on American Woodmark from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

American Woodmark Profile

(Get Rating)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Featured Stories

