Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Cuts Position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 262,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,533 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $5,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CAS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,186,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,774,000 after buying an additional 36,875 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,928,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,005,000 after purchasing an additional 23,393 shares during the last quarter. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 1,246,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,403,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 15.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,056,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,071,000 after purchasing an additional 138,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,631,000 after purchasing an additional 20,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

CDLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cardlytics from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America downgraded Cardlytics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Cardlytics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Shares of CDLX stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $97.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.08.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $75.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.62 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 50.15% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John V. Balen purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $33,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,822.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John V. Balen bought 3,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,798 shares in the company, valued at $748,126.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John V. Balen bought 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $33,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 46,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,822.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,458 shares of company stock valued at $263,736. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

