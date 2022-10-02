Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 626,912 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,030 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Caesarstone were worth $5,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Trust lifted its holdings in Caesarstone by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 12,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Caesarstone in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Caesarstone by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 135,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Caesarstone by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,527,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,587,000 after purchasing an additional 317,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Caesarstone by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 89,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 17,763 shares in the last quarter. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caesarstone alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSTE shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Caesarstone to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Caesarstone Trading Up 7.8 %

Caesarstone Increases Dividend

NASDAQ CSTE opened at $9.31 on Friday. Caesarstone Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $13.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $320.92 million, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.74%. This is an increase from Caesarstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Caesarstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

Caesarstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.