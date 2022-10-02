Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $3.75 Million Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,733 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the second quarter worth about $717,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Seagen by 11.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Seagen by 75.0% during the second quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Seagen by 25.0% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the second quarter worth about $425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $136.83 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $105.43 and a one year high of $192.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.80.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.77 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 41.61%. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SGEN. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Seagen from $157.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Seagen from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Seagen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $204.00 price target on Seagen in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.36.

In other Seagen news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 4,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $724,115.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,457,422.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $334,822.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,064,171.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 4,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $724,115.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,457,422.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,337 shares of company stock worth $1,766,143 in the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

