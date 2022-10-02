Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $4.20 Million Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 207,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,185 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 47,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 205.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $18.47 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRX shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.89.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

