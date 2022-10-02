Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $5.48 Million Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,115 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $5,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the first quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 63.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the first quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $52,538.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,029 shares in the company, valued at $513,388.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Commvault Systems to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Commvault Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $53.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 106.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.51. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $78.06.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Commvault Systems had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $197.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

