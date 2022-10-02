Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Increases Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 1,185.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,117 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates grew its stake in Five Below by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 36,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,114,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth $889,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Below Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $137.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $221.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.34 and a 200 day moving average of $139.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). Five Below had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Five Below’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Five Below from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Five Below to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. MKM Partners began coverage on Five Below in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Five Below to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Five Below from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

In other Five Below news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

