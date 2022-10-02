Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,968 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Carvana by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Carvana by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Carvana by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Carvana by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

Carvana Stock Performance

NYSE CVNA opened at $20.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.60. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $309.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.17 and a 200 day moving average of $50.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 115.22% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James upgraded Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Carvana to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Carvana from $80.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Carvana from $220.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.25.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

