Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Increases Stock Position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 52,525 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSYS. TheStreet lowered shares of Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Stratasys to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Stratasys from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Stratasys Trading Up 0.8 %

About Stratasys

Shares of SSYS stock opened at $14.41 on Friday. Stratasys Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $42.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.30.

(Get Rating)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.