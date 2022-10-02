Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $4,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Abiomed by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Abiomed by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 9,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Abiomed by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Insider Transactions at Abiomed

Abiomed Stock Down 1.3 %

In related news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total transaction of $127,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,170.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,078,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total transaction of $127,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,170.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed stock opened at $245.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $271.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.65. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.85 and a twelve month high of $379.30. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 51.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.37.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. Abiomed had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $277.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.