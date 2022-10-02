Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79,882 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 629,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,590,000 after acquiring an additional 39,348 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 156,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,854,000 after acquiring an additional 33,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $2,944,902.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,153,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on SSNC. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $47.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.46. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.56 and a 52-week high of $84.85.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 19.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

