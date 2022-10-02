Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 111,869 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 317,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 111,869 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,341,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,489,000 after purchasing an additional 143,866 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,288,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,644 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,428,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,692,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,845,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,044 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,175,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,820,000 after purchasing an additional 113,384 shares during the period.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IOVA opened at $9.58 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $27.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average is $12.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IOVA. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $64.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.